68,848 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Bought by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,130.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

