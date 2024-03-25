4,745 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,472,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,493,000 after buying an additional 133,644 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,090. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

