3,127 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after buying an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,171,000 after acquiring an additional 101,507 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.94. 76,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

