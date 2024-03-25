2,605 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Purchased by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Shares of BG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.85. 205,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,683. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

