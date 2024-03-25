13,567 Shares in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGLD opened at $19.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

