1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. 133,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 421,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLWS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $715.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.