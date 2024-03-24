ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909,420 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

