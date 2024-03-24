Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,322 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.90. 2,840,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

