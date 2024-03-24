Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.65. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

