Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,934,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.34. 233,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

