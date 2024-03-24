Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $225,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. 1,095,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

