Yarbrough Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,802,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,584,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 351.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 459,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.54. The company had a trading volume of 340,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,507. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,918 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

