Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases New Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock worth $2,694,985 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DV shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

