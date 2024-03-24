Yarbrough Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

SBUX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 6,495,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.27. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

