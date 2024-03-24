Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 76,872 Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 3,143,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,898. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

