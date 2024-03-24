Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 171.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,469. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

