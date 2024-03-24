Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,775,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

