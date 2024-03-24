WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 401.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises approximately 2.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,006 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,024. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

