Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 25th. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $6.30 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

