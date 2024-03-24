Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.57. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 267,642 shares.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 440,263 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

