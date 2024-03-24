Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 143.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

