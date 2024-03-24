Wells Fargo & Company’s (WFC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.74.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

