Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target to $5.75

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.50 to $5.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,444,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,715,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 969,306 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 58.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,779,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 657,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $2,924,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

