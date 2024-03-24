Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $94.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

