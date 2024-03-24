Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SDHC

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

Insider Activity

SDHC stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.93.

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.