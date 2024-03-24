Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 780 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. 4,106,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average of $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

