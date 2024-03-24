Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.9% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,503,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

