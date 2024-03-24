Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,018,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,339. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $41.66.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.