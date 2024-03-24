Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Salesforce stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,843. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.58 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average of $250.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

