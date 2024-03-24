Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.0 %

MCO traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.51 and its 200-day moving average is $361.81. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.13 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

