Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,262,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.56. 392,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,757. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.77 and a 200 day moving average of $167.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

