Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.15. 595,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,889. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $121.66. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.