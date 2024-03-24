Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 7,146 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 160,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 621,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 210,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. 9,289,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

