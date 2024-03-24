Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 36 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.82. 2,190,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $416.76. The company has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.76 and its 200 day moving average is $355.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

