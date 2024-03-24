Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,105,000 after buying an additional 308,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after buying an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after acquiring an additional 189,555 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 76,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714 in the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.47. The stock had a trading volume of 702,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $112.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

