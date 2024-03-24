Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Waterstone Financial worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 293.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,075.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.22. 71,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $224.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.60. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

