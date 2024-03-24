Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,932 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,734,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 415,571 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 548,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,546,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,697,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

