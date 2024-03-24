Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Achieves $59.10 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $59.10 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00081567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00021697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,767,147 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

