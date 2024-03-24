WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAFD. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. WaFd has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $34.07.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WaFd by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in WaFd by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of WaFd by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WaFd by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its holdings in WaFd by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 8,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

