Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.
Several research firms have issued reports on VYGR. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VYGR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of VYGR opened at $9.01 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.