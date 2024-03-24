Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on VYGR. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VYGR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $980,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 188.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR opened at $9.01 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.