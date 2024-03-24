Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 40,275.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of VIST stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 434,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,029. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 50.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.