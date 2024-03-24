Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $231.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.90.
VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VEEV opened at $230.42 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.53 and a 200-day moving average of $201.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
