Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $231.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.90.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,539 shares of company stock worth $6,227,083. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $230.42 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.53 and a 200-day moving average of $201.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.