Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Decreased by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV opened at $160.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $161.73. The company has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

