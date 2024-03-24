Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.45. 2,145,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. The company has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $161.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

