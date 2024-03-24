Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 549.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $160.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The stock has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.24.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

