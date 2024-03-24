Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Holdings Decreased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,285 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VUSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 491,581 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

