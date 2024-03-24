Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 513,492 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $109.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $87.72 and a 12 month high of $110.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.