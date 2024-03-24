Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $27,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

