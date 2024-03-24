Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Decreased by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.