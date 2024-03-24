Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,924. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

